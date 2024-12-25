Hitachi Completes Significant Stock Buyback Program

Hitachi,Ltd. (JP:6501) has released an update.

Hitachi, Ltd. has completed the repurchase of 5,378,100 shares of its common stock, spending over 21 billion yen through open market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move concludes the share buyback program approved in April 2024, which aimed to enhance shareholder value. The company continues to focus on strategic financial management to bolster its market position.

