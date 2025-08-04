Hitachi Announces Significant Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hitachi,Ltd. ( (JP:6501) ) has provided an announcement.

Hitachi, Ltd. announced the repurchase of over 10 million shares of its common stock, amounting to approximately 42.6 billion yen, as part of a broader strategy approved by its Board of Directors to repurchase up to 140 million shares. This move is part of Hitachi’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to its investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6501) stock is a Buy with a Yen4600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hitachi,Ltd. stock, see the JP:6501 Stock Forecast page.

Hitachi, Ltd. is a multinational conglomerate company based in Tokyo, Japan, operating in various sectors including information technology, social infrastructure, high functional materials & components, and automotive systems. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions across these industries, aiming to enhance social, environmental, and economic value.

YTD Price Performance: 9.23%

Average Trading Volume: 11,394,837

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19565.4B

