Hiscox Ltd Reports Growth Amid Strategic Innovations

Hiscox Ltd, a specialist insurer, reported a 3% rise in insurance contract written premiums for the first nine months of 2024, driven by growth in retail and strategic capital deployment. The company maintained strong performance despite large natural catastrophe losses and plans to return surplus capital to shareholders. Innovations like AI-enhanced underwriting models have been introduced to support business growth and efficiency.

