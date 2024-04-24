Hiscox Ltd Completes Strategic Share Buyback

Hiscox (OTC) (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has recently executed a share repurchase, buying back 143,361 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, with transaction prices ranging from 1,189.0p to 1,215.0p. The average price paid per share was 1,202.0p, following the repurchase plan announced earlier on 5 March 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders and potentially increase the earnings per share.

