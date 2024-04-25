Hiscox Ltd Completes Share Buyback Transaction

Hiscox (OTC) (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 176,108 of its own shares on April 24, 2024, for cancellation, with prices ranging from 1,199.0p to 1,217.0p per share. This move is a follow-up to the share repurchase program announced previously on March 5, 2024, underlining the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The shares were acquired through the London Stock Exchange with Peel Hunt LLP acting as the intermediary.

