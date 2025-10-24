Hiscox Ltd Announces Completion of Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Hiscox ( (GB:HSX) ).

Hiscox Ltd has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 89,000 ordinary shares through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, with the highest price paid per share being 1,376.00 GBp and the lowest at 1,365.00 GBp. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and demonstrating confidence in its financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HSX) stock is a Buy with a £1600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hiscox stock, see the GB:HSX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HSX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HSX is a Outperform.

Hiscox’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and solid valuation metrics. Financial performance is stable but challenged by cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, with no strong momentum signals.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HSX stock, click here.

More about Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd is a global insurance company that provides a range of insurance products and services, focusing on niche areas such as property, casualty, and specialty insurance. The company is known for its expertise in providing tailored insurance solutions to businesses and high-net-worth individuals, with a strong presence in the UK, Europe, and the US markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,351,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.51B

For an in-depth examination of HSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue