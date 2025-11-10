Hiscox Announces Updated Estimates for Syndicates 33 and 6104

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hiscox ( (GB:HSX) ) just unveiled an update.

Hiscox Ltd has announced the current estimates for its Syndicate 33 and Syndicate 6104 for the 2023 and 2024 accounts. The estimates for Syndicate 33 remain stable for 2023, while there is a slight increase in the range for 2024. Syndicate 6104 shows an increase in estimates for both years, indicating a positive outlook for the company’s operations. These adjustments reflect Hiscox’s strategic positioning in the insurance market, potentially impacting stakeholders by showcasing the company’s resilience and growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HSX) stock is a Buy with a £1500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hiscox stock, see the GB:HSX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HSX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HSX is a Outperform.

Hiscox’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and solid valuation metrics. Financial performance is stable but challenged by cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, with no strong momentum signals.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HSX stock, click here.

More about Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd is a global specialist insurer headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company offers a diverse portfolio of insurance products across commercial and personal lines, with operations in 13 countries and a workforce of over 3,000 employees. Hiscox focuses on balancing catastrophe-exposed business with less volatile specialty business to achieve profitable growth.

YTD Price Performance: 30.39%

Average Trading Volume: 1,283,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.53B

For a thorough assessment of HSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue