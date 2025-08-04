Hirogin Holdings Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Hirogin Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:7337) ).

Hirogin Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a notable increase in ordinary revenues and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a slight improvement in capital adequacy ratio, and it has maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating stable financial health and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Hirogin Holdings, Inc.

Hirogin Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in financial services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,070,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen409.6B

