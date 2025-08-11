Hing Yip Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ).

Hing Yip Holdings Limited, listed under stock code 00132, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board includes executive directors HE Xiangming, who serves as Chairman, and FU Weiqiang, the President, along with three independent non-executive directors. The announcement outlines the membership of four key board committees: Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Strategy, detailing the roles of each director within these committees. This update is significant as it provides clarity on the leadership structure and governance of Hing Yip Holdings Limited, which is crucial for stakeholders and investors in assessing the company’s strategic direction and decision-making processes.

More about China Investments Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 123,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$462.3M

See more insights into 0132 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue