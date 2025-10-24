Hing Yip Holdings Announces Major Equity Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ).

Hing Yip Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, announced a major transaction involving the disposal of a 31% equity interest in Guangdong Nanhong Civil Explosives Co., Ltd. The valuation of this transaction was conducted using a discounted cash flow method, and it is regarded as a profit forecast under the Listing Rules. The announcement provides further details on the profit forecast, assuming that the target company will continue its operations and meet market demands post-transaction. The assumptions include stable economic conditions, compliance with laws, and consistent business operations, which are crucial for stakeholders to consider.

