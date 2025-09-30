Hines Global Income Trust Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hines Global Income Trust, Inc. Class D ( (ZHGIDX) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Hines Global Income Trust, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders, where seven directors were elected for a one-year term, and Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The company reported a 22% increase in Gross Asset Value over the past year, raised $1.1 billion through its DST program, and maintained a 96% occupancy rate. It also executed significant leasing activities and refinanced over $1 billion in debt, indicating strong operational performance and strategic financial management.

More about Hines Global Income Trust, Inc. Class D

Hines Global Income Trust, Inc. operates in the real estate investment industry, focusing on a diversified portfolio of properties across various sectors including industrial, residential, office, and retail. The company invests globally, with a significant portion of its assets in the United States, and aims to provide income and growth through strategic property investments.

See more data about ZHGIDX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue