Hindustan Petroleum Reports Strong Financial and Operational Performance for Q2 and H1 2025

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( (IN:HINDPETRO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a revenue from operations of Rs. 2,30,458 crore for the half-year and Rs. 1,10,323 crore for the quarter. The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 10,945 crore for the half-year and Rs. 5,119 crore for the quarter, while the profit after tax (PAT) was Rs. 8,201 crore and Rs. 3,830 crore, respectively. The company achieved a gross refining margin (GRM) of $5.95 per barrel before export cess for the half-year and $8.80 for the quarter. Operational highlights include a refinery throughput of 13.23 million metric tons (MMT) and a capacity utilization of over 106% for both periods. These results underscore HPCL’s strong operational performance and market positioning in the petroleum sector.

More about Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in refining, marketing, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates in both domestic and international markets, focusing on refining operations, pipeline operations, and marketing of various petroleum products.

Average Trading Volume: 193,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 962.6B INR

