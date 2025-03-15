Hindustan Media Ventures Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited ( (IN:HMVL) ) has provided an update.

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited has announced the appointment of Shri Vikas Agnihotri and Smt. Suchitra Rajendra as Additional Independent Directors, effective from March 15, 2025. These appointments, recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, are set for a five-year term and aim to strengthen the company’s board with experienced leadership. Shri Vikas Agnihotri brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Google, SoftBank, and various financial institutions, which is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and industry positioning.

YTD Price Performance: -8.10%

Average Trading Volume: 4,222

Current Market Cap: 6.24B INR

