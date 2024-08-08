Himax Reports Strong Q2 Earnings, Predicts Q3 Dip

Himax Technologies (HIMX) has released an update.

Himax Technologies, Inc. reported a robust second quarter in 2024 with revenues of $239.6 million, a 15.5% increase from the previous quarter, outperforming their guidance, and a strong gross margin of 32.0%. However, the company anticipates a decline in revenues for the third quarter, expecting a decrease of 12% to 17% quarter-over-quarter, with a forecasted gross margin around 30%. This cautious outlook is attributed to macroeconomic uncertainties and conservative inventory management by panel makers, impacting the demand for IC products.

