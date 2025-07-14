Hilton Food Group Seeks Block Listing on London Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hilton Food ( (GB:HFG) ) has shared an update.

Hilton Food Group PLC has applied for a block listing of 150,000 Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange, in accordance with the Hilton Foods LTIP Scheme. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its growth strategy, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholders positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HFG) stock is a Buy with a £12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hilton Food stock, see the GB:HFG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HFG is a Outperform.

Hilton Food’s strong financial performance, especially in cash flow generation, and positive corporate events such as strategic expansions and shareholder confidence, are significant strengths. Valuation metrics are favorable, but technical indicators point to cautious market sentiment. These factors result in a moderately strong overall stock score.

More about Hilton Food

Hilton Food Group PLC operates in the food processing industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of meat and seafood products. The company is known for its partnerships with leading retailers and its emphasis on delivering high-quality, sustainably sourced products.

Average Trading Volume: 245,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £754.9M

