Hilong Holding Ltd. Updates on Trading Resumption and Business Operations

An update from Hilong Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1623) ) is now available.

Hilong Holding Ltd. has announced a quarterly update on its business operations and the status of resumption of trading. Despite the continued suspension of trading, the company is operating as usual and has completed all necessary remedial actions following an investigation into certain transactions. The company has also published all outstanding financial results and addressed audit modifications, positioning itself for a potential resumption of trading.

Hilong Holding Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of oil and gas drilling equipment and provides oilfield and offshore engineering services globally. The company operates through three main segments: oilfield equipment manufacturing and services, oilfield services, and offshore engineering services.

