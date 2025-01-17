Hilong Holding Ltd. Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 Extraordinary Meeting

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest update is out from Hilong Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1623) ).

Hilong Holding Ltd. successfully held its adjourned 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting on January 17, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved by independent shareholders. This includes the ratification of the 2025 Renewed Beijing Huashi Tenancy Agreements, signifying continued support and strategic alignment from stakeholders, which could positively influence the company’s future operations and positioning within the industry.

More about Hilong Holding Ltd.

Hilong Holding Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the oilfield equipment manufacturing and services industry, with a focus on providing products and services to oil and gas companies.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €23.89M

Learn more about 1623 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.