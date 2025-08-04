Hilong Holding Ltd. Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting for Key Service Agreements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Hilong Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1623) ) is now available.

Hilong Holding Ltd. has announced the convening of its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for two key agreements: the 2025 Drill Pipe Inspection and Coating Services Agreement and the 2025 Pipeline Cleaning and Inspection Agreement. These agreements are crucial for the company’s operations as they involve significant transactions and proposed annual caps, which are expected to enhance the company’s service offerings and operational capabilities in the energy sector.

More about Hilong Holding Ltd.

Hilong Holding Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is involved in providing drill pipe inspection and coating services, as well as pipeline cleaning and inspection services, focusing on the energy sector.

YTD Price Performance: 46.90%

Average Trading Volume: 10,627,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$281.6M

