Hill Inc. Faces Cease Trade Order Due to Filing Delays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hill Inc ( (TSE:HILL) ) has provided an update.

Hill Incorporated has announced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a failure to file cease trade order (FFCTO) due to the company’s delay in filing its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. This delay, attributed to cash collection issues causing financial constraints, has resulted in a prohibition on trading the company’s securities in Canada, including through the TSX Venture Exchange. The FFCTO will remain in effect until the filing default is remedied, although certain exceptions are provided for non-insider beneficial securityholders. The company is working to address the issue but has not assured a timely resolution.

More about Hill Inc

Hill Incorporated is a progressive bioscience implementation company focused on developing healthier living solutions through its expertise in consumer packaged goods (CPG). The company specializes in commercializing advanced technologies for cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverages globally. Hill Avenue Cannabis, a business unit of Hill, combines CPG commercialization expertise with the use of Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s DehydraTECH patent portfolio for cannabis product development and sales. Hill Street Beverages continues the company’s legacy in alcohol-free beverage marketing and distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 1,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$558.1K

See more data about HILL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue