Hikari Tsushin Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increases Dividend Forecast

The latest update is out from Hikari Tsushin, Inc. ( (JP:9435) ).

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with revenue rising by 11% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 45.9%. The company also announced an upward revision in its cash dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its continued growth and financial stability.

More about Hikari Tsushin, Inc.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the telecommunications industry. The company provides a range of services and products, focusing on innovative communication solutions and technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 95,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1743.2B

