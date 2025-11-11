Hikari Tsushin Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increases Dividend Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from Hikari Tsushin, Inc. ( (JP:9435) ).
Hikari Tsushin, Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with revenue rising by 11% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 45.9%. The company also announced an upward revision in its cash dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its continued growth and financial stability.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9435) stock is a Hold with a Yen43867.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hikari Tsushin, Inc. stock, see the JP:9435 Stock Forecast page.
More about Hikari Tsushin, Inc.
Hikari Tsushin, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the telecommunications industry. The company provides a range of services and products, focusing on innovative communication solutions and technologies.
Average Trading Volume: 95,301
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen1743.2B
