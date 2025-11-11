Hikari Tsushin Increases Dividend Forecast Amid Strong Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Hikari Tsushin, Inc. ( (JP:9435) ) is now available.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. announced a revision to its dividend forecast, increasing the dividend per share to 185 yen for the second and third quarters, and projecting an annual dividend of 736 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s strong performance and commitment to shareholder returns, indicating a positive outlook for its financial health and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9435) stock is a Hold with a Yen43867.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hikari Tsushin, Inc. stock, see the JP:9435 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hikari Tsushin, Inc.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services and products. The company is focused on delivering stable dividends to its shareholders, reflecting its commitment to returning profits.

Average Trading Volume: 95,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1743.2B

See more insights into 9435 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue