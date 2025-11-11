Hikari Tsushin Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. ( (JP:9435) ) has shared an announcement.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. has announced a strategic move to repurchase up to 350,000 of its common stock shares, which represents 0.79% of its total issued shares, with a budget of up to 10 billion yen. Additionally, the company plans to cancel 280,000 treasury shares by December 29, 2025, as part of its efforts to enhance shareholder returns and implement a flexible capital policy.

More about Hikari Tsushin, Inc.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services and products. The company is focused on enhancing shareholder value and implementing flexible capital policies.

Average Trading Volume: 95,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1743.2B

