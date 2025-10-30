Highwoods Properties Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Highwoods Properties ( (HIW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Highwoods Properties presented to its investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, and managing office properties primarily in major business districts across the southeastern United States. The company operates through Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Highwoods Properties reported a slight decline in rental and other revenues compared to the previous year, with figures standing at $201.8 million. The company also highlighted a net income of $13.7 million for the quarter, reflecting a decrease from the $15.5 million reported in the same period last year.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate that Highwoods Properties experienced a decrease in operating expenses, which totaled $157.6 million for the quarter, down from $154.7 million in the previous year. Despite this, the company faced impairments of real estate assets amounting to $8.8 million, which impacted overall profitability. Additionally, the company successfully disposed of certain properties, resulting in gains of $5.7 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Highwoods Properties remains committed to its strategic focus on maintaining a strong presence in its core markets. The management anticipates continued investments in development projects and aims to optimize its portfolio to enhance shareholder value. The company is poised to navigate the challenges in the real estate market with a focus on long-term growth and stability.

