Highland Critical Minerals Corp. Seeks Shareholder Approval for Strategic Arrangement

Highland Critical Minerals Corp. ( (TSE:HLND) ) has issued an update.

Highland Critical Minerals Corp. announced the receipt of an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the mailing of meeting materials for its upcoming annual general and special meeting. The meeting will seek shareholder approval for a statutory plan of arrangement with its subsidiary, Highland Red Lake Gold Corp. The arrangement requires a two-thirds majority vote and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, pending final court and regulatory approvals. Shareholders holding 73.8% of the shares have already entered into voting support agreements, indicating strong backing for the arrangement.

Highland Critical Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring and exploring mining properties to enhance shareholder value. The company is involved in exploration work on the Church Property and other mining properties in Ontario and Nunavut.

Average Trading Volume: 43,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$59.45M

