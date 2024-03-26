Highland Copper Receives $50M Michigan Grant Boost

Highland Copper (TSE:HI) has released an update.

Highland Copper Company Inc. has secured a $50 million grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund for its Copperwood Project, aimed at enhancing U.S. copper supply for clean energy needs. The grant, which is performance-based and part of the Strategic Site Readiness Program, will fund vital infrastructure developments benefiting Michigan’s Upper Peninsula communities. The project has garnered substantial community and stakeholder support, reflecting its potential for significant economic impact and job creation.

For further insights into TSE:HI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.