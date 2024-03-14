High Tide Launches New Toronto Cannabis Store

High Tide, Inc. (TSE:HITI) has released an update.

High Tide Inc. has expanded its cannabis retail presence with a new Canna Cabana store at 8 Wellesley Street East in Toronto, Ontario, marking its 165th location in Canada and 11th in Toronto. Positioned near Yonge Street and Wellesley Avenue, the store is strategically located to attract a high volume of foot traffic from local residents, working professionals, and tourists, especially during the bustling summer seasons and Toronto Pride week. High Tide, known for its diversified cannabis operations and being the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count, continues to grow its retail and online footprint.

