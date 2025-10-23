High Tide Expands Canna Cabana Presence with New Hamilton Location

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

High Tide ( (TSE:HITI) ) has issued an announcement.

High Tide Inc. announced the opening of a new Canna Cabana retail cannabis store in Hamilton, Ontario, expanding its presence to 211 locations across Canada. This strategic location in a high-traffic area is expected to attract significant local and commuter demand, reinforcing High Tide’s commitment to the Hamilton market and its value-driven retail model.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HITI) stock is a Hold with a C$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on High Tide stock, see the TSE:HITI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HITI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HITI is a Neutral.

High Tide’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow, is offset by technical indicators suggesting bearish momentum and a negative valuation due to ongoing losses. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:HITI stock, click here.

More about High Tide

High Tide Inc. is a leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise focused on maximizing the value of cannabis. It operates Canna Cabana, the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally, with 211 locations across Canada. The company also engages in medical cannabis distribution through its subsidiary Remexian Pharma GmbH in Germany and operates e-commerce platforms for accessories and hemp-derived CBD products.

Average Trading Volume: 136,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$404.2M

For a thorough assessment of HITI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue