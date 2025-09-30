High-Tech Metals Limited Releases Updated Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

High-Tech Metals Limited ( (AU:HTM) ) has shared an announcement.

High-Tech Metals Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is now available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations. This announcement signifies High-Tech Metals’ commitment to maintaining robust governance practices, which is crucial for its credibility and trust among stakeholders.

More about High-Tech Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 68,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.03M

Find detailed analytics on HTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue