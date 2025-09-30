High-Tech Metals Limited Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from High-Tech Metals Limited ( (AU:HTM) ) is now available.

High-Tech Metals Limited has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2025. The report outlines the company’s corporate structure, including its board of directors and key offices, and provides contact information for its registered office, share register, auditor, and solicitors. This release is significant for stakeholders as it provides transparency into the company’s governance and operational framework, which is crucial for assessing its market position and future prospects.

More about High-Tech Metals Limited

High-Tech Metals Limited operates in the high-tech industry and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code HTM.

Average Trading Volume: 68,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.03M

See more data about HTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue