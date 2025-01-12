High-Tech Metals Limited Appoints New CEO to Enhance Exploration Efforts

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from High-Tech Metals Limited ( (AU:HTM) ) is now available.

High-Tech Metals Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Warren Thorne as their new Chief Executive Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in geology and management roles in the mining sector. Mr. Thorne’s appointment is expected to strengthen High-Tech’s exploration and development efforts, as he has a track record of guiding projects to the pre-production stage and building effective exploration teams, which aligns with the company’s goals of enhancing shareholder value through project acquisition, development, and production.

More about High-Tech Metals Limited

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of its flagship Werner Lake Cobalt Project, located in north-western Ontario, Canada. The project was acquired from Global Energy Metals Corporation and Marquee Resources Limited.

YTD Price Performance: -3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 28,313

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

For an in-depth examination of HTM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.