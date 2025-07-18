High Peak Royalties Director Increases Stake, Signaling Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

High Peak Royalties Limited ( (AU:HPR) ) has shared an update.

High Peak Royalties Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director David Charles Croll acquiring an additional 337,068 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total holdings to 73,575,608 shares. This acquisition reflects the director’s continued confidence in the company’s prospects and may positively influence stakeholder perception, reinforcing the company’s stability and potential growth in the energy sector.

More about High Peak Royalties Limited

High Peak Royalties Limited operates in the royalties industry, focusing on acquiring and managing royalty interests in oil, gas, and other natural resources. The company aims to provide stakeholders with exposure to the energy sector through its diversified portfolio of royalty interests.

Average Trading Volume: 99,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$14.15M

