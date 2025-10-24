High Peak Royalties Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

High Peak Royalties Limited ( (AU:HPR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

High Peak Royalties Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding James Brett Knowles. The change involved an off-market transfer of 279,004 fully paid ordinary shares from the Knowles Family Account to Bond Street Custodians Limited, with no cash consideration involved. This adjustment in shareholding reflects internal restructuring of Mr. Knowles’ indirect interests, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder alignment.

More about High Peak Royalties Limited

High Peak Royalties Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on acquiring and managing royalty interests in oil and gas projects. The company is primarily engaged in securing revenue streams from these energy resources, with a market focus on maximizing returns from its portfolio of royalties.

Average Trading Volume: 155,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.48M

For an in-depth examination of HPR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue