High Liner Foods to Release Q3 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call

High Liner Foods ( (TSE:HLF) ) has issued an announcement.

High Liner Foods has announced the release of its third-quarter earnings for 2025, scheduled for November 5, with a subsequent conference call on November 6 to discuss the financial results. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning within the competitive frozen seafood industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HLF) stock is a Hold with a C$18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on High Liner Foods stock, see the TSE:HLF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HLF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HLF is a Neutral.

High Liner Foods’ overall stock score reflects a combination of stable financial performance, attractive valuation, and moderate technical indicators. The company’s strategic acquisitions and sales growth are positive, but challenges such as margin compression and increased debt weigh on the score. The attractive dividend yield and low P/E ratio provide a cushion, making it a potentially appealing investment for value-oriented investors.

More about High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. The company offers retail branded products across the United States and Canada under various labels, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, and Sea Cuisine, among others. It also supplies branded and private-label seafood products to restaurants, institutions, and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HLF.

Average Trading Volume: 27,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$486.6M

