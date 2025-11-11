Hibiya Engineering Reports Strong First Half Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hibiya Engineering,Ltd. ( (JP:1982) ) has provided an update.

Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with increases in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company maintained a strong equity ratio and announced a forecast for continued growth in the full fiscal year. This performance reflects Hibiya Engineering’s stable market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1982) stock is a Buy with a Yen5054.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hibiya Engineering,Ltd. stock, see the JP:1982 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hibiya Engineering,Ltd.

Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. operates in the engineering industry, focusing on providing comprehensive engineering services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in various engineering projects, contributing to infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 31,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.2B

