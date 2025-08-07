Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd Announces Board Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd. ( (SG:5PO) ) has issued an update.

Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd announced significant changes to its Board of Directors and Board Committees. Mr. Tito Shane Isaac retired as Lead Independent Director, and Mr. Yee Chia Hsing has been redesignated to this role. Additionally, Ms. Yiu Nga Yu has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director, taking on roles as Chairman of the Nominating Committee and member of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees. These changes are effective from 7 August 2025 and are expected to impact the company’s governance structure.

More about Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 301,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$33.32M

