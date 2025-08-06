Hi Sun Technology Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited ( (HK:0818) ).

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on 18 August 2025 to review and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend and address any other business matters, which could impact the company’s financial performance and shareholder returns.

More about Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing a range of technological solutions and services. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 5,823,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.42B

