HG Semiconductor Strengthens Governance with New Nomination Committee Appointment

HG Semiconductor Limited ( (HK:6908) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HG Semiconductor Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Liu Wanwen as an additional member of its Nomination Committee, effective June 30, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its governance structure, potentially enhancing its strategic decision-making and industry positioning.

More about HG Semiconductor Limited

HG Semiconductor Limited operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of semiconductor products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,384,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$516.4M

