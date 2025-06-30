HG Semiconductor Proposes New Auditor Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HG Semiconductor Limited ( (HK:6908) ) has shared an update.

HG Semiconductor Limited has announced the proposed appointment of CL Partners CPA Limited as its new auditors, following the retirement of BDO Limited. The decision, recommended by the company’s audit committee, is based on CL Partners’ competence, resources, and independence, and is considered beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

HG Semiconductor Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the semiconductor industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing semiconductor products and services.

