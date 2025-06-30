HG Semiconductor Limited Establishes Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from HG Semiconductor Limited ( (HK:6908) ) is now available.

HG Semiconductor Limited has announced the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which will consist of at least three directors, primarily independent non-executive directors. This committee is tasked with reviewing the board’s structure and composition, identifying qualified board candidates, and making recommendations for appointments and succession planning, thereby potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about HG Semiconductor Limited

HG Semiconductor Limited operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of semiconductor products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed under stock code 6908.

Average Trading Volume: 2,384,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$516.4M

