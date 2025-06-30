HG Semiconductor Announces Board Restructuring and Committee Establishment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HG Semiconductor Limited ( (HK:6908) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HG Semiconductor Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective from June 30, 2025. The board comprises executive directors and independent non-executive directors, with Dr. Xu Zhihong serving as the Chairman. The company has also established various committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, to enhance its governance structure.

More about HG Semiconductor Limited

HG Semiconductor Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the semiconductor industry. It focuses on the development and production of semiconductor products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,384,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$516.4M

