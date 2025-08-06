HG Metal Manufacturing Adjusts Financial Year End for Strategic Alignment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited ( (SG:BTG) ) just unveiled an update.

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited has announced a change in its financial year end from 31 December to 30 September, starting from 2025. This adjustment is made to align with its controlling shareholder, Green Esteel Pte. Ltd., and is expected to facilitate better consolidation of financial statements, impacting the company’s financial reporting schedule and potentially improving operational efficiency.

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited is a company based in Singapore, focusing on the manufacturing industry. It operates with its subsidiaries and is involved in the production and distribution of metal products. The company is aligned with its controlling shareholder, Green Esteel Pte. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 165,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$112.6M

