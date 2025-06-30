HG Holdings Amends Incorporation Certificate for Governance Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HG Holdings ( (STLY) ) has issued an update.

On June 27, 2025, HG Holdings, Inc. amended its Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders to take action by less than unanimous written consent, provided the minimum number of votes necessary for authorization is obtained. This change, approved by the board on April 30, 2025, and by stockholders at the Annual Meeting on June 26, 2025, signifies a shift in corporate governance, potentially impacting decision-making processes and stakeholder engagement. At the Annual Meeting, stockholders also elected Steven A. Hale II as a director until 2028 and approved executive compensation for 2024.

