HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has released an update.

Vaishali S. Bhatia, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of HF Sinclair Corporation, has announced her resignation effective March 15, 2024, to take on a new opportunity. Her departure is noted to be amicable, with no disagreements cited with either the Corporation or its Board.

For further insights into DINO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.