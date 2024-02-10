HF Foods Group Announces Xi Lin as New President and COO

HF Foods Group Inc (HFFG) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On February 9, 2024, Xi Lin was appointed as the new President and Chief Operating Officer of a company, with a raised base salary of $495,000. Having held the COO position since May 2022, Lin steps into his new role on February 12, 2024. Additionally, Lin will temporarily take over as Interim Chief Financial Officer during Carlos Rodriguez’s leave of absence, earning an extra $20,000 monthly during this period.

