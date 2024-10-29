Hexima Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Hexima Ltd (AU:HXL) has released an update.

Hexima Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 29th in Melbourne and available via an audio webcast. This meeting provides an important opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s leadership and discuss future strategies. Investors and market watchers should mark their calendars for this key event in Hexima’s corporate schedule.

