Hexcel Announces $350 Million Share Buyback Program

The latest announcement is out from Hexcel ( (HXL) ).

On October 22, 2025, Hexcel Corporation announced a new share repurchase program, involving agreements with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs to buy back $350 million of its common stock. This initiative, approved by the Board, is part of a broader $600 million authorization for share repurchases, enhancing Hexcel’s capital return strategy and potentially impacting its stock market performance. The repurchase will be funded by borrowing $350 million under an existing revolving credit facility, with the final settlement expected by the first quarter of 2026.

More about Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation operates in the advanced composites industry, primarily focusing on the production of lightweight, high-performance materials used in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 952,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.1B

