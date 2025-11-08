Hexaware Technologies Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hexaware Technologies Limited ( (IN:HEXT) ) has provided an announcement.

Hexaware Technologies Limited has published its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, in prominent newspapers. The results, which are available on the company’s website, show both standalone and consolidated financial data, reflecting the company’s performance and financial health. This publication is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and accessibility of financial information to stakeholders.

More about Hexaware Technologies Limited

Hexaware Technologies Limited operates in the IT services industry, providing a range of technology solutions including software development, IT consulting, and business process outsourcing. The company focuses on delivering digital transformation services and has a market presence in various sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 48,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 425.5B INR

