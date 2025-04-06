Hexaware Technologies Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Hexaware Technologies Limited ( (IN:HEXT) ) has issued an update.

Hexaware Technologies Limited announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date for the dividend is set for April 15, 2025, and it will be paid to eligible shareholders on April 23, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact its financial performance and investor relations positively.

More about Hexaware Technologies Limited

Hexaware Technologies Limited operates in the IT services industry, providing a range of services including application development, digital transformation, and business process outsourcing. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: -14.09%

Average Trading Volume: 97,419

Current Market Cap: 141.3B INR

See more data about HEXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue