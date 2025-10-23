Hexagon Composites to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hexagon Composites ( (HXGCF) ) just unveiled an update.

Hexagon Composites ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 6, 2025. The announcement will be accompanied by a virtual presentation and Q&A session led by CEO Philipp Schramm and CFO David Bandele, providing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites ASA delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future, focusing on enabling storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy across various mobility and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 2,951,992

Current Market Cap: NOK2.31B

