Hexagon Composites Faces Challenges Amid Market Downturn

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ( (HXGCF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information HEXAGON COMPOSITES presented to its investors.

Hexagon Composites is a global provider of alternative fuel systems, specializing in solutions for commercial vehicles and gas distribution. The company operates in the alternative fuel sector, focusing on fuel systems, mobile pipelines, and aftermarket services. In the third quarter of 2025, Hexagon Composites faced significant challenges due to evolving trade policies, high capital costs, and a downturn in key markets, leading to a revenue of NOK 538 million and a negative EBITDA of NOK -54 million. The company has initiated a cost savings program, reducing personnel costs by NOK 190 million annually and limiting capital expenditures to NOK 80 million in 2026. Despite the current challenges, Hexagon is committed to driving the transition to natural gas, launching a demo truck program and forming strategic partnerships to promote low-carbon heavy-duty vehicles. Looking ahead, Hexagon remains focused on cost optimization and market diversification, with expectations of improved performance in the fourth quarter and continued efforts to expand its presence in high-growth markets.

